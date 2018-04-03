Men’s Forum reiterates call for Jordaan to step down following rape accusation

Former African National Congress Member of Parliament Jennifer Ferguson opened a case of rape against Jordaan last month, claiming the CEO raped her in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Social Development Men's Forum has condemned the South African Football Association (Safa)'s reaction to calls for rape-accused Danny Jordaan to step down.

In a statement, Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi says the One Million Man March is just a lobby group using a big organisation such as Safa to gain legitimacy by calling for Jordaan's resignation.

Last week Safa announced it will be standing by Jordaan.

Men's Forum spokesperson Bongani Ngomane said: “We are reiterating the call by One Million Men March that Danny Jordaan must step down and Safa must apologise for that statement to the public.”