Man arrested for starting fires on Table Mountain

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested in connection with four fires that were started on Table Mountain has been found in possession of petrol and other fire-starting devices.

Police nabbed the suspected arsonist shortly after fire crews were deployed to douse four separate blazes on the mountain slopes earlier on Tuesday.

Two helicopters have been deployed to water-bomb the area.

Officials say the man, believed to be in his forties, is known in the area.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Layne said: “The city’s Fire and Rescue services is currently dealing with a large vegetation fire on the upper slope of the mountain above the cableway station.

“Two fire engines, one water tanker as well as the seasonal firefighters from the City of Cape Town assisted by Table Mountain National Parks and Working Fires are on the scene.”