Madikizela-Mandela to have official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the declaration following the death of the anti-apartheid icon on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will have an official national funeral.
Madikizela-Mandela passed away on Monday afternoon at the Milpark Hospital surrounded by her family.
The struggle stalwart had been in and out of the facility, battling a recurring kidney infection.
A national memorial service will be held on 11 April and the funeral will be held on 14 April.
