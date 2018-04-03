Popular Topics
Madikizela-Mandela to have official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the declaration following the death of the anti-apartheid icon on Monday.

FILE: ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (left) greets National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete at the ANC national policy conference at Nasrec on 30 June 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (left) greets National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete at the ANC national policy conference at Nasrec on 30 June 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will have an official national funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the declaration following the death of the anti-apartheid icon on Monday.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away on Monday afternoon at the Milpark Hospital surrounded by her family.

The struggle stalwart had been in and out of the facility, battling a recurring kidney infection.

A national memorial service will be held on 11 April and the funeral will be held on 14 April.

WATCH: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Timeline

Popular in Local

