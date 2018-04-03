Madikizela-Mandela remembered as a pillar of liberation movement

Tributes have been pouring in for the anti-apartheid icon who passed away on Monday, at the age of 81.

JOHANNESBURG/HARARE - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has described the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a pillar of the liberation movement whose contribution will never be forgotten.

Mthethwa is visited the home of the late struggle stalwart on Tuesday morning.

Mthethwa says Madikizela-Mandela was a courageous woman who dedicated most of her life to the freedom of the people of South Africa.

“As the press statement said, we will miss her and there will be no other Mam’ Winnie. She was the only one.”

Mthethwa says her work within the African National Congress (ANC) will not be in vain.

“She was a pillar and someone who would give applause when things went well within the movement. You’d know that you were on the right path.”

ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala says he’s known Madikizela-Mandela since he was 15 years old.

He’s described her as a great leader, a nurturer and a mother who wanted the best for the black South African child.

“She was a committed leader of the ANC and South Africa. Fighting apartheid was not child’s play. The regime was very brutal.”

In Zimbabwe, the anti-apartheid icon has been remembered as an inspiration and a giant in the struggle against oppression.

Opposition activists and politicians have been quick to express their condolences for Madikizela-Mandela.

People's Democratic Party president Tendai Biti called her a giant in the struggle against all forms of oppression.

Evan Mawarire of the This Flag movement said what she had done for a generation of freedom fighters was priceless.

Aspiring independent MP Fadzayi Mahere said although Madikizela-Mandela had a complex legacy, she had inspired other women to stand up for what they believe in.

