Madikizela-Mandela lauded as 'one of SA's greatest struggle icons'

JOHANNESBURG – The Law Society of Northern Provinces says its saddened by the death of Winnie Madikizela -Mandela, calling her "one of South Africa’s greatest struggle icons.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the organisation lauds the late stalwart for the personal sacrifices she made while fighting for freedom.

“Whether we agree or disagree with some of the methods and statements that were uttered by Madikizela-Mandela, no one can doubt her contribution towards the liberation of South Africa.”

The 81-year-old is being remembered for her fearlessness in the face of an oppressive government and its agents on the ground.

The law society says it was the struggle heroine’s family that bore the brunt of her struggle to free all in South Africa.

“Her incarceration included being held in solitary confinement for 491 days. She was even banished to Brandford for a period of 10 years. Her children bore the brunt of such harassment and suffering. She was often taken away from them, sometimes in the middle of the night, and they would be left without any adult supervision.”

The organisation further says had it not been for Madikizela-Mandela’s contribution, a number of gains made by women in the country would not have been achieved.

