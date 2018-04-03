Popular Topics
Madikizela-Mandela family pleads for patience to deal with her passing

The family says Madikizela-Mandela's passing yesterday has been followed by overwhelming reactions from the public with many offering their support.

FILE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Union Buildings in Pretoria 27 April 2004 for the inauguration of President Thabo Mbeki. Picture: AFP
FILE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at the Union Buildings in Pretoria 27 April 2004 for the inauguration of President Thabo Mbeki. Picture: AFP
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The family of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has pleaded for patience and understanding following news of her passing.

The family says Madikizela-Mandela's passing on Monday has been followed by overwhelming reactions from the public with many offering their support.

The struggle hero died at the Milpark Hospital just four months shy of her 82nd birthday.

Her grandson Zondwa Mandela says the family will share any information needed as and when it is available.

“We’d like to request that you all bear with us, obviously this unfortunate incident is the one that none of us had predicted and we’ll do our best to ensure that everyone is well-informed that our grandmother played an important role to all of us siting in this room and to global society.”

A national memorial service will be held on 11 April and an official funeral will be held on 14 April.

WATCH: Soweto neighbours share memories of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Timeline

