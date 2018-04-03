Locals not happy with SANParks tariff increases

SANParks increased rates on Sunday in line with the recent value added tax (VAT) hike.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans have taken to social media to respond to a statement by SANParks, announcing an increase in tariffs.

Some locals have taken to the Table Mountain National Park's Facebook page to air their frustration over the increase, after SANParks posted a link to their statement.

Most people have asked why they have to pay more fees to use facilities on the mountain while attacks on hikers are commonplace.

One comment was posted by a man who along with several other hikers was held up at gunpoint by three attackers on the Kwagga trail about two weeks ago.

In January, nine people were robbed and five of them stabbed while hiking in Kalk Bay.

In the same month, a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while hiking with his wife in Echo Valley.

