[LISTEN] Mandela Foundation calls for more compassion after Mam' Winnie's death

CAPE TOWN - CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela lost her innocence to a struggle she didn’t choose.

Hatang reacted to social media posts on Madikizela-Mandela’s death, some of which he has described as “infuriating”.

While most people have expressed immense sadness at the news of her death, others have portrayed her in a negative light.

“Whenever I see the social media posts of Mam’ Winnie… some of them are infuriating. Judging from the people that they come from, at the time that she was tortured and held in solitary confinement, they were beneficiaries of the same system she fought against. I think it’s important as we deal with these legacies that we don’t just look at people’s past with judgment. We should try to understand in which context these people found themselves,” Hatang said.

