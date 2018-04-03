[LISTEN] Mandela Foundation calls for more compassion after Mam' Winnie's death
CapeTalk | The Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO was interviewed by Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies.
CAPE TOWN - CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang says the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela lost her innocence to a struggle she didn’t choose.
Hatang reacted to social media posts on Madikizela-Mandela’s death, some of which he has described as “infuriating”.
While most people have expressed immense sadness at the news of her death, others have portrayed her in a negative light.
“Whenever I see the social media posts of Mam’ Winnie… some of them are infuriating. Judging from the people that they come from, at the time that she was tortured and held in solitary confinement, they were beneficiaries of the same system she fought against. I think it’s important as we deal with these legacies that we don’t just look at people’s past with judgment. We should try to understand in which context these people found themselves,” Hatang said.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Economist: The state is spending far too much money
-
[LISTEN] 'We love you tata': EWN bids farewell to Stephen Grootes
-
[LISTEN] How to create a winning CV
-
[LISTEN] Mayor Masina talks leadership, future plans for Ekurhuleni
-
[LISTEN] Liesl Tommy to direct Trevor Noah film
-
[LISTEN] Grant Thornton SA confirms alleged sexual offender still employed
-
[LISTEN] Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni to be summoned to Parly inquiry
-
[LISTEN] Mashaba admits endorsing NGO he chaired for city funding
-
[LISTEN] Former director at Grant Thornton speaks of sexual harassment
-
[LISTEN] Up close & personal with Zakes Bantwini
-
[LISTEN] Gwede Mantashe outlines plans for mining sector
-
[LISTEN] How cameras caught Cameron Bancroft red-handed
-
[LISTEN] Finance Minister Nene on Moody's stable outlook
-
[LISTEN] Acting Sars Commissioner views appointment as opportunity to serve
-
[LISTEN] Jennifer Ferguson: We know there are more than just 3 of us
-
[LISTEN] Saftu raises concerns over China South Rail, Transnet agreement
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: DA should have chosen an unquestionable panel
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: Sanitation is dignity
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs set to roll out phase one of e-visas
-
[LISTEN] Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack
-
[LISTEN] Lackay: Sars under Moyane was fiscal risk
-
[LISTEN] Sleep a very productive way to spend your time, combats Alzheimer’s
-
[PODCAST] The State We’re In: Captured (Episode 8)
-
[LISTEN] Tips for first-time home buyers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic