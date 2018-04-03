[LISTEN] How to survive the VAT increase
Radio 702 | Frank Magwegwe, founder of ThrivenFinancial Wellness says consumers can cut down on unnecessary spending and must also look at other ways to make an additional income.
JOHANNESBURG - Frank Magwegwe, Founder of ThrivenFinancial Wellness says the starting point for consumers, given the increase in the VAT rate should be to deal with the current reality and decide what they can cut down right now.
He says consumers must look at their current earnings and draw up a spending plan.
He says consumers must also look at other ways to make an additional income.
Listen to the audio above for more
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Mandela Foundation calls for more compassion after Mam' Winnie's death
-
[LISTEN] Economist: The state is spending far too much money
-
[LISTEN] 'We love you tata': EWN bids farewell to Stephen Grootes
-
[LISTEN] How to create a winning CV
-
[LISTEN] Mayor Masina talks leadership, future plans for Ekurhuleni
-
[LISTEN] Liesl Tommy to direct Trevor Noah film
-
[LISTEN] Grant Thornton SA confirms alleged sexual offender still employed
-
[LISTEN] Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Dudu Myeni to be summoned to Parly inquiry
-
[LISTEN] Mashaba admits endorsing NGO he chaired for city funding
-
[LISTEN] Former director at Grant Thornton speaks of sexual harassment
-
[LISTEN] Up close & personal with Zakes Bantwini
-
[LISTEN] Gwede Mantashe outlines plans for mining sector
-
[LISTEN] How cameras caught Cameron Bancroft red-handed
-
[LISTEN] Finance Minister Nene on Moody's stable outlook
-
[LISTEN] Acting Sars Commissioner views appointment as opportunity to serve
-
[LISTEN] Jennifer Ferguson: We know there are more than just 3 of us
-
[LISTEN] Saftu raises concerns over China South Rail, Transnet agreement
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: DA should have chosen an unquestionable panel
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: Sanitation is dignity
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs set to roll out phase one of e-visas
-
[LISTEN] Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack
-
[LISTEN] Lackay: Sars under Moyane was fiscal risk
-
[LISTEN] Sleep a very productive way to spend your time, combats Alzheimer’s
-
[PODCAST] The State We’re In: Captured (Episode 8)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic