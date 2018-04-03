Kingon: There's been drop in tax returns since 2008

Sars has announced that it just missed its target for the 2017/18 financial year, collecting R1.216 trillion.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon says there has been a decline in tax returns since 2008 and this needs to change.

Sars has announced that it just missed its target for the 2017/18 financial year, collecting R1.216 trillion.

Kingon says Sars has set targets and compliance and tax morality need to be encouraged.

“I think we need to be focused on what are the opportunities that we can start looking at going forward as we aim for the R1.345 trillion, looking at the 2019 financial year. I think we need to look at the opportunities, we need to go and have a look at what we can do better.”