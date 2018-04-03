International celebrities remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Idris Elba, who also played Madiba in the movie 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom', says she lived a full life, contributing to a nation through activism.

NEW YORK - International celebrities are sharing their memories of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela has been portrayed in a number of movies and TV shows based on her role in the struggle and her life as wife to Nelson Mandela while he was in prison.

Danny Glover, who played Madiba in the 1987 movie Mandela, described Madikizela-Mandela as a champion of peace, equality and justice.

Sending a warm embrace to the family, friends and comrades of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela,. What an amazing woman, who dealt with many struggles and remained a champion of peace, equality and justice for the people of South Africa. Rest in power! — Danny Glover (@mrdannyglover) April 2, 2018

Idris Elba, who also played Madiba in the movie Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, says she lived a full life, contributing to a nation through activism.

Rest in peace Mama Winnie. My heart is heavy right now. You lived a full and important life contributing to the liberation of a nation by force and ACTUAL ACTIVISM. You will never be forgotten. 👊🏾 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 2, 2018

Jennifer Hudson has also reacted to the news. Hudson played the role of the late struggle stalwart in the 2011 film Winnie Mandela, which Madikizela-Mandela had not been consulted about. She says Madikizela-Mandela’s contribution will not be forgotten.

Oscar winning actress Viola Davis has added her voice and says that Madikizela-Mandela epitomised how a woman’s love and intelligence can change a culture.

A woman who epitomized how the power of a woman's love, intelligence and vision can change a culture. RIP Winnie Mandela ❤ pic.twitter.com/axAeS7re3u — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 2, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)