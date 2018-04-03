Popular Topics
International celebrities remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Idris Elba, who also played Madiba in the movie 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom', says she lived a full life, contributing to a nation through activism.

FILE: British actor Idris Elba. Picture: AFP
FILE: British actor Idris Elba. Picture: AFP
34 minutes ago

NEW YORK - International celebrities are sharing their memories of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela has been portrayed in a number of movies and TV shows based on her role in the struggle and her life as wife to Nelson Mandela while he was in prison.

Danny Glover, who played Madiba in the 1987 movie Mandela, described Madikizela-Mandela as a champion of peace, equality and justice.

Idris Elba, who also played Madiba in the movie Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, says she lived a full life, contributing to a nation through activism.

Jennifer Hudson has also reacted to the news. Hudson played the role of the late struggle stalwart in the 2011 film Winnie Mandela, which Madikizela-Mandela had not been consulted about. She says Madikizela-Mandela’s contribution will not be forgotten.

Oscar winning actress Viola Davis has added her voice and says that Madikizela-Mandela epitomised how a woman’s love and intelligence can change a culture.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

