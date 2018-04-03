[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry

Eyewitness News has put together powerful quotes by the late mother of the nation, as well as quotes about her.

JOHANNESBURG – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a fearless, tenacious, compassionate and courageous at all times and every type of woman you can think of.

Often getting into trouble for things she said, she was relentless in her fight for the voiceless, the oppressed and those abused by the apartheid regime.

Eyewitness News has put together powerful quotes by the mother of the nation as well as quotes about her.

I had to keep pinching myself to see if I’m really still alive because I have never heard of such accolades when a person is till alive especially a person like me who always offends one person or the next whenever I speak. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during her 80th birthday celebrations

“When I get well, I am going to lead a campaign for [Marikana] orphans and widows, and you know who is going to support me? Deputy president [Cyril Ramaphosa]. White capital please donate to Marikana widows, so Julius can stop shouting.” - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during her 80th birthday celebrations.

I was not made by a racist media and I will not be unmade by a racist media. What matters is what I mean to my people...without economic power, freedom is worthless. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

“I’m not sorry. I will never be sorry. I would do everything I did again if I had to. Everything.” - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

There is no longer anything I can fear. There is nothing the government has not done to me. There isn't any pain I haven't known. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

“May Mam’ uWinnie rest in peace and rise in glory. She refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings, and banishment. Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me, and to generations of activists.” - Desmond Tutu.

We will forever remember Madikizela-Mandela’s clenched raised fist, meaning power to the people. After speaking at any event she would raise her fist and say “Amandla!”, meaning power! May her soul rest in power.