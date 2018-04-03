Hundreds affected by Gugulethu power outage as technicians denied entry

Technicians have been denied entry to some areas and have been threatened. A group of residents is demanding repairs be done by local contractors.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people in Gugulethu and some surrounding areas are without power on Tuesday afternoon.

Technicians have been denied entry to some areas and have been threatened. A group of residents is demanding repairs be done by local contractors.

New electrification projects have also come to a halt.

The city's Siyabulela Mamkeli said: “The City of Cape Town’s Electricity Services Department has faced continued denial of entry to Gugulethu and surrounding areas like Valhalla Park, actually, to attend to electricity outages. There are currently about 1,000 people that are currently struggling and some of them are elderly people.”