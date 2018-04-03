Popular Topics
Homeless shelter opened in Oudtshoorn

It is one of 24 registered and funded places of refuge across the cape for people living on the streets.

A road sign to Oudtshoorn. Picture: Facebook.
A road sign to Oudtshoorn. Picture: Facebook.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A homeless shelter has been opened in Oudtshoorn.

It is one of 24 registered and funded places of refuge across the cape for people living on the streets.

The provincial social development department's Sihle Ngobese, explains how they try to help the homeless in various ways.

“The Oudtshoorn shelter will play a critical role in helping the department to render critically needed services such as social worker systems, family reintegration and, of course, a referral pathway for substance abuse treatment.”

