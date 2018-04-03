Homeless shelter opened in Oudtshoorn

It is one of 24 registered and funded places of refuge across the cape for people living on the streets.

CAPE TOWN - A homeless shelter has been opened in Oudtshoorn.

The provincial social development department's Sihle Ngobese, explains how they try to help the homeless in various ways.

“The Oudtshoorn shelter will play a critical role in helping the department to render critically needed services such as social worker systems, family reintegration and, of course, a referral pathway for substance abuse treatment.”