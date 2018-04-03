Gauteng police make more than 1,000 arrests over weekend

Stop and searches, roadblocks and raids were carried out by officers, resulting in stolen vehicles and weapons being recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested more than a thousand suspects over the long weekend for various crimes including drug possession, illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “Seven hundred people were arrested for contact crimes, that includes murders, armed robberies, assaults with grievous bodily harm, rape and sexual assault. Other arrests were effected for housebreaking, theft and possession of stolen property.”