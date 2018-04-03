Family spokesperson 'wasn't prepared' for Madikizela-Mandela's death

Victor Dlamini says he was woken up to hear the news of her admission during the early hours of the morning while on a visit to the United States.

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africa and the world remembers Madikizela-Mandela's contribution to the struggle for freedom, mourners have been visiting her Soweto home to pay their respects.

Mandela family spokesperson Victor Dlamini says he initially thought news of her admission to hospital was only a scare, given the freedom fighter's lengthy battle with a kidney infection.

He says despite Madikizela-Mandela's previous stints in hospital, he wasn't prepared for the news of her passing.

“She was in and out of hospital over a number of years and we’ve had scares before so in my mind I just told myself that she’s such a gallant fighter and that it is a scare but that’s all it is.”

At the same time, the Public Protector has hailed the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for her unwavering fighting spirit and bravery.

Madikizela-Mandela died at a Johannesburg Hospital on Monday at the age of 81.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the late freedom fighter epitomised the character that modern South African women ought to emulate as they continue to grapple with violence, discrimination and poverty, among other difficulties.

Mkhwebane says her office shares in the pain and loss of the nation.