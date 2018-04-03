Death toll on WC roads for Easter weekend remains at 10

At least 22 people lost their lives on the province's roads during the Easter weekend in 2017.

CAPE TOWN – The road death toll on Western Cape roads this Easter weekend remains at 10.

The figure appears to have dropped compared to the same period last year.

Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa says most people killed on the province's roads over the Easter weekend were pedestrians.

“Out of the 10, six pedestrians lost their lives, one motorcyclist died. One passenger died in a motor vehicle accident where the driver of the bakkie lost control of the vehicle.”

In another incident, a woman and a child died after the driver of the vehicle they were in lost control of the car along Houwhoek Pass.

The vehicle then went down the mountain pass.

Provincial traffic officials have also issued close to R1 million in fines to drivers over this period and more than 60 drunk drivers have been arrested.