De Lille: Madikizela-Mandela will be remembered for her courage

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will always be remembered for her suffering and the sacrifices she's made for a free South Africa.

“I want to pass my deepest sympathy and condolence to the Mandela family and to the entire nation. It’s a great loss to our nation.”

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane it's a sad time for everyone who loved the values of freedom and who cherished the role Madikizela-Mandela played in South Africa achieving its own freedom.

“She’s one of the finest South Africans, a freedom fighter and someone who kept the legacy of Nelson Mandela alive and therefore, on behalf of the DA we send our deep condolences to the family and to the people of this country

“And we continue to affirm that may her values, the things that she fought for, the price she paid, be something that inspires the next generation of leaders.”

The African Christian Democratic Party's Kenneth Meshoe has described Madikizela-Mandela as a courageous woman.

“We know that she has contributed much during the armed struggle and liberation and we also admire the courage she had to face the authorities of the time without fear. We admired and respected her courage.”

Congress of South African Trade Unions' Western Cape provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was indeed "the mother of our nation".

“It was Winnie Mandela who stood up against the might of apartheid and kept our people inspired at a huge cost to herself being banished and victimised by the apartheid government all the time.

“There’s no doubt that she had made some mistakes in her life but these are clearly surpassed by the love, the sacrifices and the commitment she had shown for our people to be free./ we mourn and we hope there will be many more like her.”

The Muslim Judicial Council says Madikizela-Mandela will always be remembered for the part she played in the struggle.

“We say to the families that they must be strong and they should be proud about her contribution towards the liberations and freedom of our people.”