CT man due in court for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

The incident occurred last Friday at the suspect's family home.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Manenberg.

Zeenit Cupido died on the scene.

The 20-year-old was buried according to Muslim rites the next day.

The police’s Andre Traut says: “A suspect is due to make a court appearance this morning on a charge of murder following an incident on Friday night, where a 20-year-old female was stabbed to death during an apparent domestic dispute.”

