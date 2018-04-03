Cricketers pay homage to SA cricket legend Morne Morkel

Cricketers, past and present, have sent well wishes to Proteas legend, Morne Morkel who had a career spanning more than a decade, who has retired.

JOHANNESBURG - Well wishes are pouring in for South African cricket legend Morne Morkel as he retires after a career spanning more than a decade - getting more than 300 Test wickets.

Morkel donned his Test cap for the final time in the fourth Test at the Wanderers against Australia on Tuesday.

A match and series victory over rivals Australia was the cherry on top for the Morkel who is retiring from international cricket across all formats of the game.

His teammates and even former opponents have wished him well, while sportsmen from other codes also paid tribute to the cricketer.

Genuinely a proud moment where I get to honour 1 of the greatest humans I know. @mornemorkel65 a true servant to the Proteas and this beautiful game we play. All the best on the final stretch in closing a chapter that I’ve had the privilege to be apart of. Go well my friend. #65 pic.twitter.com/tslYpaXq2k — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) March 29, 2018

Prep for our last match together in the green and gold #proteas #BASbrothers

South Africa and fans worldwide will miss u dearly #Legend pic.twitter.com/eRZACo0WyT — hashim amla (@amlahash) March 29, 2018

Couldn’t be more happy for this man! Great achievement bud, I just wish I was on the field to celebrate it with you. #300 club

Still a big few days to go, but tonight it’s all about this man 👌🏼🏏 @mornemorkel65 pic.twitter.com/JYSh0YcaUa — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 23, 2018

Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone but today belongs to the legend, @mornemorkel65 what an incredible guy, what an incredible career!!! Well done bud!!! And you sent me a birthday video this morning which gave huge street cred with my son!!!! — John Smit (@JohnSmit123) April 3, 2018

Heart warming to see the love & respect shown to Morne Morkel in his last test for SA. In sports at the end of the day, it is not just about the medals & records but also how you played/participated and treated people along the way. — Ryk Neethling (@RykNeethling) March 30, 2018

Thank u for being a machine

Thank u for coming on and breaking partnerships

Thank u for that extra bounce

Thank u for having the safest pair of hands at fine leg / 3rd man

Thank u for having the biggest feet in the country

Thank u for being one of our greatest.@mornemorkel65 — Quinton not de Kock (@notdekock) April 3, 2018

After all that’s been going on over the last few days, I just want to wish @mornemorkel65 all best for his last test match in the green and gold. Don’t think I’ll have a dry eye when he walks off the ground for the last time. #legend #ProteaFire — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) March 29, 2018

One of the great guys leaves Test Cricket Today ... @mornemorkel65 ... Well done and good luck with wherever you end up playing ... #SAvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 3, 2018

Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone but today belongs to the legend, @mornemorkel65 what an incredible guy, what an incredible career!!! Well done bud!!! And you sent me a birthday video this morning which gave huge street cred with my son!!!! — John Smit (@JohnSmit123) April 3, 2018

Heart warming to see the love & respect shown to Morne Morkel in his last test for SA. In sports at the end of the day, it is not just about the medals & records but also how you played/participated and treated people along the way. — Ryk Neethling (@RykNeethling) March 30, 2018

Morkel played his first Test match for South Africa on 26 December 2006 and is part of an elite club of players to get more than 300 wickets for the Proteas.