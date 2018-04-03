City of CT unveils plans to reduce traffic congestion

The municipality's draft budget for the 2018 2019 financial year was tabled at Council last week and is now available for public comment.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has plans to help reduce traffic congestion by injecting money into the construction and maintenance of new and existing roads.

Cape Town's traffic is only getting worse. Many Capetonians have to leave home earlier in the mornings and leave work much later in the evenings to beat the snail-paced gridlock.

But this may soon change.

Some of the city projects already underway include the dualling of Kommetjie Road in the Far South; Belhar Main Road and Erica Drive in Belhar, and Langverwacht Road in Kuils River.

More than R360 million has been allocated to rehabilitate roads in Hanover Park, Heideveld, Gugulethu, Bonteheuwel, and Bishop Lavis.

Money has also been set aside for facilities for cyclists and pedestrians.

New minibus-taxi facilities are on the cards for Dunoon, Masiphumelele and Makhaza and money for the roll-out of Myciti Bus projects have also been included in the draft budget.