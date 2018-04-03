Case against Lavender Hill alleged rapist postponed

After signing up with a legal aid lawyer, the 54-year-old's case was postponed to 19 April for a bail application. He remains behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill man charged with raping a 17-year-old girl will be back in court later this month.

The man his second appearance in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday.

It's alleged the accused met the victim on social media where he posed as a younger person and convinced the teenager to send him pictures of herself.

The two then apparently arranged to meet near Retreat Station last week but when the girl arrived and discovered the man lied about his age, she tried to flee.

It's alleged he then forced himself on her, threatening to expose her pictures on social media if she left.

The teenager reported the crime to law enforcement officials who worked with her to stage a set-up to catch the accused.