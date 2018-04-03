Black Business Council calls on Eskom to remove Mark Lamberti from board

TimesLive reported that the High Court in Johannesburg found that Mark Lamberti had wrongfully impaired the dignity of Adila Chowan by referring to her as a female employment equity candidate.

PRETORIA - The Black Business Council has called on Imperial Holdings to take action against Imperial chief executive Mark Lamberti who was found guilty of discrimination.

TimesLive reported on Tuesday that the High Court in Johannesburg found that Lamberti had wrongfully impaired the dignity of the former Imperial employee, Adila Chowan, by referring to her as a female employment equity candidate.

Lamberti was recently appointed to the new Eskom board.

The Black Business Council has called on Eskom to remove Lamberti from its board, following the damning finding of the High Court in Johannesburg.

The council says discrimination based on race and gender should not be tolerated at any level in society.

It says tough and visible action must be taken immediately against any offender, which prompted its call on Eskom and imperial to take action against Lamberti.

Meanwhile, Lamberti has reportedly apologised for referring to Chowan as a female employment equity candidate, saying it was not his intention to insult or demean her.