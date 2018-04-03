'Apartheid narrative' by some media reporting on Madikizela-Mandela condemned

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says the icon's life story should not be reduced to focusing only on her mistakes.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Madikizela-Mandela should be remembered for her resilience through the battery she suffered under the apartheid regime.

The minister says the icon's life story should not be reduced to focussing only on her mistakes.

“She was in a struggle, and every struggle has its own casualties; that does not mean that a person can be accused of having failed to be a saint. Saints are sinners who keep on trying.”

Mokonyane has condemned what she calls "an apartheid narrative" used by some local and international news agencies reporting on the veteran’s death.

She adds to the multitudes of voices reflecting on the Madikizela-Mandela's role in the liberation struggle, saying the ANC veteran must be remembered for being more than Nelson Mandela's wife.

“There has been a positive response across the country and abroad, but unfortunately there has also been those that want to bring things that would divide us and remind us of a past that is still there – issues of patriarchy, male chauvinism, racial stereotype and more especially assuming that she ascended to being the mother of the nation just because she got married to President Nelson Mandela.”

She says media has distorted the image of the late stalwart.

“There has also been a deliberate intention not even to pick up facts, such as the case around Jerry who was found guilty and convicted for the murder that people are busy peddling. Our own humble plea is that let’s refrain from trying to peddle lies.”

Tributes continue to pour in for the struggle icon who died yesterday at a Johannesburg hospital.

The Presidency has announced a special official funeral will be held on 14 April 2018 at the Orlando Stadium.