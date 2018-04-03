Anglo American, African Rainbow Minerals condemn killing of 6 miners

The police say two men got onto the bus, throwing the petrol bomb on Monday night. Anglo American Platinum & African Rainbow Minerals say management is deeply saddened.

JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American Platinum and African Rainbow Minerals have strongly condemned the killing of six miners who were killed when the bus they were travelling in near Burgersfort in Limpopo was petrol bombed.

More than 40 workers from the Modikwa Mine were taken to hospital and treated for burns.

In a joint statement, the companies say they are providing support to employees and families.

The National Union of Mineworkers' Livhuwani Mamburu said: “Recently we have been calling on the law enforcement agencies in Limpopo to step up security. There have been quite a number incidents in Burgersfort.”

The Modikwa Mine management says its working closely with the police to help find those responsible.