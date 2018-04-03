ANC to announce 10-day plan to honour Madikizela-Mandela

The party's secretary-general Ace Magashule has arrived at Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home on Tuesday evening where he'll be discussing some of the key events with the family.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will reveal a 10-day plan on Wednesday to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The struggle stalwart died on Monday at the age of 81.

Once it has been finalised they will inform the public.

The ANC's Pule Mabe said: “This plan is going to detail the activities that we are going to have up until the 14th when we finally lay mama to rest. These activities are going to happen countrywide. One of the highlights of what we are going to be launching which is going to be launched by our secretary general is going to be our condolence book.”

The Mkonto we Sizwe Military Veterans association has hoisted the ANC flag above the late Madikizela-Mandela's home in her honour.

Members of the Lesley Moatshe MKMVA are conducting rituals of the association in honour of their fallen comrade.

An MKMVA official says this is tradition.

“When our commander Barney Molokaone was shot inside the country all the camps outside the country were firing all kinds of guns. It’s what is happening today.”

Despite the drizzle, people have continued arriving to place flowers outside the home.