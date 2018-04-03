8 new listeriosis cases reported in WC

This brings the total to 121 cases in the province since a countrywide outbreak was first reported last year. Twenty-nine people have died in the Cape from the food-borne disease.

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says eight more listeriosis cases have been picked up in the Western Cape.

This brings the total to 121 cases in the province since a countrywide outbreak was first reported last year.

The institute's Juno Thomas says more cases could be detected as the incubation period for listeriosis can be up to 70 days.

“Eight cases were diagnosed. Some of those still have to be followed up because treatment can take three weeks. So we get to know about the cases once the diagnosis is made.”

Twenty-nine people have died in the Cape from the food-borne disease.

More than 180 people have died nationally.