WC officials issue close to R1 mn in traffic fines since start of Easter weekend

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says 63 drunk drivers have also been arrested since Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Close to R1 million in fines have been issued to motorists since the start of the Easter Weekend.

More than 5,000 vehicles have been stopped and over 2,000 drivers tested for alcohol.

Ten people have died on the province's roads since the start of the long weekend.

Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “At the end of the day we arrested 63 drunken drivers and the highest reading reordered was reading of 1.69 milligrams per thousand millilitres and that was in the George area in the Southern Cape. Seven-times over the legal limit.”