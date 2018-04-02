WC issues of close to R1 mn in traffic fines since start of Easter weekend
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says 63 drunk drivers have also been arrested since Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Close to R1 million in fines have been issued to motorists since the start of the Easter Weekend.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says 63 drunk drivers have also been arrested since Friday.
More than 5,000 vehicles have been stopped and over 2,000 drivers tested for alcohol.
Ten people have died on the province's roads since the start of the long weekend.
Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “At the end of the day we arrested 63 drunken drivers and the highest reading reordered was reading of 1.69 milligrams per thousand millilitres and that was in the George area in the Southern Cape. Seven-times over the legal limit.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.