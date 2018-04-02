Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China
BEIJING - Walmart Inc said on Monday it has opened its first small-sized high-tech supermarket in China, which will stock products that customers will also be able buy on the US retailer’s store on Chinese online marketplace JD.com.
The move comes as “smart retail” gains popularity in China, as retailers and tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd cut deals to integrate shoppers’ online and offline experience.
Walmart’s store, located in the southern city of Shenzhen, will stock more than 8,000 items ranging from stir-fried clams to fresh fruit, 90 percent of which will also be available online.
Items shopped can be delivered to customers within a 2 kilometer radius as quickly as 29 minutes, said Walmart, which owns a stake in JD.com.
Walmart said that customers at the new supermarket will be able to use a mini program on Tencent Holding Ltd’s WeChat as they shop, and bypass traditional checkout counters by paying via their mobile device.
