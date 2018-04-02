[UPDATE] N3 toll route fully functional

At least two trucks were set alight and more looted by a group of protesters near the Mooi River toll gate since the early hours of the morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is on the N3 toll route after chaos due to protest action on the national road on Monday morning.

According to officials, a group of demonstrators took the keys from truck drivers who were travelling on the route between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, forcing them to block traffic.

The road both north and southbound has been reopened after police dispersed the crowd.

Other law enforcement agents have also been deployed to the area.

Spokesperson to the minister of police Nonkululeko Phokane said: "The minister rushed there with the top management of the police in KZN. they then deployed the public order policy of the Saps. We were able to manage the situation and the traffic is flowing. The alternative routes the R103, the blockages have been cleared and the traffic is flowing."