Tutu: Madikizela-Mandela a defining symbol of anti-apartheid struggle
Desmond Tutu says Madikizela-Mandela refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings and banishment.
JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, hailing her as a defining symbol of the struggle against apartheid.
In a statement, Tutu says Madikizela-Mandela refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, the late Nelson Mandela, harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings and banishment.
He further says her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to him and to generations of activists.
The statement concludes by wishing Madikizela-Mandela rest in peace and rise in glory.
