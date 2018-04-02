Team SA looks ready for successful Commonwealth Games

Team SA finished seventh on the medals table in the 2014 edition in Glasgow, bagging a total of 40 medals, 13 of which were gold.

JOHANNESBURG - With the 2018 Commonwealth Games only a few days away, excitement is starting to build around what could be very successful Games for South Africa.

Team SA finished seventh on the medals table in the 2014 edition in Glasgow, bagging a total of 40 medals, 13 of which were gold.

The aim of the team this year is to finish in the top five, which has been done on three previous occasions since readmission, in 1998, 2006 and 2010.

There will be a number of athletes to look out for that will play a big part in helping Team SA achieve that goal.

Probably one of the best chances for a gold medal will come from the Blitzboks, who are the defending HSBC Sevens World Series champions and defending Commonwealth Games champions.

Neill Powell’s men are in Pool A, which they should have no trouble navigating with the likes of Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia providing them competition come 13 April.

From the rugby filed to the track and field where there will be a number of athletes to look out for.

The athlete that will most certainly take centre stage in the absence of Wayde van Niekerk is Caster Semenya.

Semenya is one of only four female track and field athletes that will represent South Arica at the Gold Coast and will be taking part in her first Commonwealth Games.

Semenya will be the hot favourite in the 800m event after winning gold at last year’s World Championships and is not to underestimated in the 1500m where she claimed bronze at the World Championships.

The three-time world champion gets her campaign underway on 9 April with the 1500m before mounting her charge in the 800m on 11 April.

An ever-present at major events, Sunette Viljoen will also be looking to make her mark at this year’s games after winning silver in Glasgow.

In the men’s section, 400m world record holder, Wayde van Niekerk will miss the games through injury but there will be others who have the potential to make a name for themselves.

The man leading the charge will be world champion long jumper, Luvo Manyonga who jumped 8.48 metres in London last year as South Africa took two of the three podium places in the event.

Manyonga was joined on the podium by Rushwal Samaai, who followed up his bronze from Glasgow with another bronze in London.

On the track, the likes of Akani Simbine, Anaso Jobodwana and Henricho Bruintjies will be hoping to make an impact.

In the pool, all eyes will once again be on Cameron van der Burgh and Chad le Clos as the pair look to retain their gold medals from 2014.

Le Clos won both the 100m and 200m butterfly in Glasgow before walking with two silvers in Rio.

Van der Burgh meanwhile will have to compete against world record Adam Peaty in the breaststroke, with the young Britton looking to go under 57 seconds in the 100m event.

Other athletes to watch out for at this year’s games include Richard Murray and Henri Schoeman in the men’s triathlon, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who claimed bronze in the women’s cycling road race in 2014 and the women’s field hockey team, that will be looking to crack the medal places after finishing fourth in the last edition of the games.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games takes place from 4 April to 15 April.