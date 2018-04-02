Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 15 in Nigeria's Maiduguri
Maiduguri is the epicentre of the nine-year conflict with Boko Haram that has killed more than 20,000 people.
MAIDUGURI - A suspected Boko Haram attack in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri killed 15 people and wounded 68, an emergency agency official said on Monday, in the biggest strike since the government said it was in talks with the Islamist group.
Maiduguri is the epicentre of the nine-year conflict with Boko Haram that has killed more than 20,000 people.
President Muhammadu Buhari has prioritised improving security and previously said the group, which is trying establish an Islamic State and split into two factions in 2016, had been defeated.
The gun attack took place on Sunday night in Bale Shuwari, a settlement near army barracks on the edge of Maiduguri’s inner city, military sources said.
“Sixty-eight were injured and 15 innocent people were killed,” said Bello Dambatta, chairman of the rapid response team for the State Emergency Management Agency.
It is the most significant attack on the city since the government said last week it was is in talks with the insurgents with the aim of securing a permanent ceasefire.
The government has not disclosed which elements of Boko Haram it is in discussions with, and neither was it clear which faction carried out Sunday’s attack.
Popular in Africa
-
New president looks to wean Botswana off dependence on diamonds
-
Heartbreaking scenes at funerals of two rangers in Zimbabwe
-
Man reportedly loses arm while swimming in crocodile pool in Victoria Falls
-
Al-Shabaab attacks African Union base in Somalia - military
-
Zambia asks Cuba to recall ambassador for backing new opposition party
-
Mauritania jails slave-owner for 20 years in harshest ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.