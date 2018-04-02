Shock, sadness as social media reacts to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s death

Deemed the mother of the nation, Madikizela-Mandela’s passing has sent shock waves throughout the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the news of the passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, reactions and condolences on social media have already started pouring in.

Deemed the mother of the nation for her role and resilience in the struggle against the apartheid government, Madikizela-Mandela’s passing has sent shock waves throughout the country.

Messages reading “The nation has suffered a great loss. Rest in Power Mama.” and “Mother. Thank you for everything. God missed you.”

People like EFF leader Julius Malema, musician Thandiswa Mazwai to name a few, have shared their grief on Twitter.