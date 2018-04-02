Political parties, unions react to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela death
The Congress of South African Trade Unions’ Western Cape provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich says they're mourning the loss of "the mother of our nation".
JOHANNESBURG – Various political parties and trade unions have reacted to the death of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
“She was indeed the mother of our nation. It was Winnie Mandela who stood up against the might of apartheid and kept our people inspired at huge costs to herself, having been banished and victimised by the apartheid state all the time.”
The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) says the late Madikizela-Mandela will always be remembered for her courage.
Party President Kenneth Meshoe, says he thought the late struggle icon would have been involved in the African National Congress' campaign leading up to the country's national elections.
“The ACDP is shocked at the reports of the passing away of Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a time when she was talking about elections, we thought that she was going to be part of the election team that the ANC would be putting forward.”
The Inkatha Freedom Party's Narend Singh has sent condolences to the Mandela family and the ANC.
“Prince Buthelezi has had a very long relationship with former president Mr Nelson Mandela and in particular with Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and I am sure this loss affect him greatly. we will soon be going to the family house to offer our condolences.”
