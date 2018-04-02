Popular Topics
Officials: Garden Route Walking Festival underway with no incidents reported

Concerns around hiker safety in the region were thrust under the spotlight following the attack on a Dutch couple about a month ago.

The Garden Route Walking Festival started on 30 March and finishes on 2 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@GetMe2MosselBay
The Garden Route Walking Festival started on 30 March and finishes on 2 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@GetMe2MosselBay
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Officials from the Garden Route National Park say the annual Walking Festival is currently underway and has been problem free so far.

Concerns around hiker safety in the region were thrust under the spotlight following the attack on a Dutch couple about a month ago.

The pair was robbed of their valuables while walking on the trails in the Wilderness.

SANParks has beefed-up security since the attack and has ensured an extra deployment of law enforcement officials for the duration of their event this Easter Weekend.

The Park's Nandi Mgwadlamba said: “We are on day three of the festival in its third year running now and its gone absolutely well and we are really, really thrilled. We’ve had no incidents reported.”

