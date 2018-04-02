Officials: Garden Route Walking Festival underway with no incidents reported
Concerns around hiker safety in the region were thrust under the spotlight following the attack on a Dutch couple about a month ago.
CAPE TOWN - Officials from the Garden Route National Park say the annual Walking Festival is currently underway and has been problem free so far.
Concerns around hiker safety in the region were thrust under the spotlight following the attack on a Dutch couple about a month ago.
The pair was robbed of their valuables while walking on the trails in the Wilderness.
SANParks has beefed-up security since the attack and has ensured an extra deployment of law enforcement officials for the duration of their event this Easter Weekend.
The Park's Nandi Mgwadlamba said: “We are on day three of the festival in its third year running now and its gone absolutely well and we are really, really thrilled. We’ve had no incidents reported.”
