[OBITUARY] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
The struggle stalwart has died at the age of 81.
JOHANNESBURG - To some, she was the Mother of the Nation.
To others, a provocative and often violent figure.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a fierce political activist, a controversial politician – and the ex-wife of world icon and former President Nelson Mandela.
Together and apart, they fought apartheid to its end.
Madikizela-Mandela was both celebrated and condemned: popular among her supporters, but reviled by others for alleged human rights abuses.
Born in the Transkei in 1936, Madikizela Mandela joined the ANC in the mid-1950s.
She met Nelson Mandela in 1957, while he was being tried for treason, and they married a year later.
The couple had two children - Zindzi and Zenani – but they barely knew their activist father.
During many of the 27 years that her husband was behind bars, Madikizela-Mandela also led a lonely, isolated and restricted life.
She faced banning orders, arbitrary arrest, police harassment, house arrest and jail.
In the later years of Mandela’s imprisonment, his wife emerged as a leading figure in the struggle.
But Madikizela-Mandela’s reputation as a freedom fighter was tarnished by her violent rhetoric and her ties to the Mandela United Football Club - which she established and whose members were her personal bodyguards.
They were implicated in a string of robberies, assaults and murders – including that of 14-year-old ANC activist Stompie Seipei.
Madikizela-Mandela shrugged off much of the criticism against her to be on her husband’s arm when Nelson Mandela was finally released from prison in 1990.
She cut the figure of a loyal companion that day, but the couple’s marriage ended just two years later.
In 1991, Madikizela-Mandela was convicted of Sepei’s kidnapping and later resigned all her ANC leadership positions.
But in 1993 she bounced back as the President of ANC Women’s League – and remained a parliamentarian for almost a decade.
1n 1997, Madikizela-Mandela faced harsh questions at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings over her alleged involvement in a reign of terror in Soweto.
In the immediate aftermath of the TRC, she declined a nomination to run as ANC deputy president – and Jacob Zuma was elected unopposed.
The final political blow came in 2003, when Madikizela-Mandela was convicted of fraud.
She resigned from all political office – but remained high on the ANC lists in the years to come, a testament to her popularity and standing.
In 2013, as the world mourned Madiba’s death – Madikizela-Mandela recounted how she’d been at his side at the very end.
Left out of Mandela’s will, she tried and failed in a court bid to inherit the family’s Qunu home.
Madikizela-Mandela’s ongoing health problems – related to her diabetes and a bad back – prevented her from accepting a national order awarded to her in 2016.
Her granddaughter Zoleka did so on her behalf.
Mama Winnie was lauded at that ceremony as a formidable force – a courageous woman who became a symbol of the struggle against apartheid.
But she leaves a mixed legacy – tinged with controversy, conflict and violence.
In her own words – the mother of the nation was, in the end, a product of the masses of her country, and of her enemy.
