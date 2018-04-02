[OBITUARY] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The struggle stalwart has died at the age of 81.

JOHANNESBURG - To some, she was the Mother of the Nation.

To others, a provocative and often violent figure.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a fierce political activist, a controversial politician – and the ex-wife of world icon and former President Nelson Mandela.

Together and apart, they fought apartheid to its end.

Madikizela-Mandela was both celebrated and condemned: popular among her supporters, but reviled by others for alleged human rights abuses.

Born in the Transkei in 1936, Madikizela Mandela joined the ANC in the mid-1950s.

She met Nelson Mandela in 1957, while he was being tried for treason, and they married a year later.

The couple had two children - Zindzi and Zenani – but they barely knew their activist father.

During many of the 27 years that her husband was behind bars, Madikizela-Mandela also led a lonely, isolated and restricted life.

She faced banning orders, arbitrary arrest, police harassment, house arrest and jail.

In the later years of Mandela’s imprisonment, his wife emerged as a leading figure in the struggle.

But Madikizela-Mandela’s reputation as a freedom fighter was tarnished by her violent rhetoric and her ties to the Mandela United Football Club - which she established and whose members were her personal bodyguards.

They were implicated in a string of robberies, assaults and murders – including that of 14-year-old ANC activist Stompie Seipei.

Madikizela-Mandela shrugged off much of the criticism against her to be on her husband’s arm when Nelson Mandela was finally released from prison in 1990.

She cut the figure of a loyal companion that day, but the couple’s marriage ended just two years later.

In 1991, Madikizela-Mandela was convicted of Sepei’s kidnapping and later resigned all her ANC leadership positions.

But in 1993 she bounced back as the President of ANC Women’s League – and remained a parliamentarian for almost a decade.

1n 1997, Madikizela-Mandela faced harsh questions at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings over her alleged involvement in a reign of terror in Soweto.

In the immediate aftermath of the TRC, she declined a nomination to run as ANC deputy president – and Jacob Zuma was elected unopposed.

The final political blow came in 2003, when Madikizela-Mandela was convicted of fraud.

She resigned from all political office – but remained high on the ANC lists in the years to come, a testament to her popularity and standing.

In 2013, as the world mourned Madiba’s death – Madikizela-Mandela recounted how she’d been at his side at the very end.

Left out of Mandela’s will, she tried and failed in a court bid to inherit the family’s Qunu home.

Madikizela-Mandela’s ongoing health problems – related to her diabetes and a bad back – prevented her from accepting a national order awarded to her in 2016.

Her granddaughter Zoleka did so on her behalf.

Mama Winnie was lauded at that ceremony as a formidable force – a courageous woman who became a symbol of the struggle against apartheid.

But she leaves a mixed legacy – tinged with controversy, conflict and violence.

In her own words – the mother of the nation was, in the end, a product of the masses of her country, and of her enemy.