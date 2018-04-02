NPA teams up with Dubai to recover millions from Estina scandal
The NPA says insolvency practitioner Eugene Nel has already begun the process of preserving the millions of rand transferred to Dubai by the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has appointed a curator to begin communicating with Dubai law enforcement agencies to preserve the millions of rands allegedly syphoned out of the Free State's Estina Dairy Farm.
It follows an application granted to the Asset Fortitude Unit by the high court in Bloemfontein to increase the preservation order to R250 million following the initial January order.
The prosecuting authority believes R169 million stolen from the dairy project which was aimed at benefiting local Free State farmers is no longer here in South Africa.
The NPA says insolvency practitioner and liquidator Eugene Nel has been appointed as curator and has already begun the process of preserving the millions of rand transferred to Dubai by the controversial Gupta family.
The NPA's Luvuyo Mfako says although there’s no official cooperation agreements between the UAE and South Africa, there is a working relationship.
“The curator must have that order registered in that country then the legal process starts, then we would apply and say we need assistance.”
The Hawks have arrested eight people in connection with this scandal but Ajay Gupta, who is being sort after, is still considered a fugitive of justice.
Popular in Politics
-
ANCYL in WC calls on govt to treat land issue with urgency
-
Maimane: ANC, EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay don't care about govt
-
Magashule: No space in ANC for members who take party to court
-
WC DA says WhatsApp texts show ANC fueled Overstrand land protests
-
[LISTEN] 'Planned anti-state capture strike a unanimous decision'
-
[OPINION] A lament for the state of our democracy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.