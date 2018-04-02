No power for several Randburg suburbs
Local
City Power says its officials are on site at the Hawkens Switching Station which has been hit by a technical fault.
JOHANNESBURG - Several suburbs in Randburg are without power this morning.
The outage is affecting residents in Boskruin, Randpark Ridge, Strijdom Park and Ferndale to name a few.
UPDATE: Dear @CityofJoburgZA residents, please take note of the following update for Randburg SS Hawken Distributor. ^RT pic.twitter.com/xFMTd6reSy— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) April 2, 2018
