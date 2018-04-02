No power for several Randburg suburbs

City Power says its officials are on site at the Hawkens Switching Station which has been hit by a technical fault.

JOHANNESBURG - Several suburbs in Randburg are without power this morning.

The outage is affecting residents in Boskruin, Randpark Ridge, Strijdom Park and Ferndale to name a few.