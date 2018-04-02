New Zealand reach tea without loss

England had earlier declared their second innings closed on 352 for nine to ensure they gave themselves enough time to dismiss the home side.

CHRISTCHURCH - Openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham weathered the early storm to steer New Zealand to 34 without loss at tea on the fourth day of the second test against England on Monday, still 348 runs from their unlikely victory target.

England, with dark clouds on the horizon at Hagley Oval, had earlier declared their second innings closed on 352 for nine to ensure they gave themselves enough time to dismiss the home side and level up the series at 1-1.

Latham, who had made 21 not out, and Raval (13 not out) will resume for the final session with an eye to seeing off James Anderson and Stuart Broad and then perhaps making a push for victory to wrap up a first series win over England since 1999.

The tourists, looking for a first win on the road in 13 attempts, had been in the driving seat overnight and resumed 202-3 pushing cautiously towards a position where they might declare.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan both reached the half-century mark - a 39th for Root, number six for Malan - before a double strike in three balls saw them depart for 54 and 53 respectively.

England’s next four wickets went for only 70 runs with only Jonny Bairstow showing any fluency and, once the wicketkeeper had gone for 36, Root called his players in.

Colin de Grandhomme’s gentle medium pace did the most damage and he finished with figures of 4-94.