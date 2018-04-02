N3 toll route partially reopened
The N3 toll route has been partially reopened with the route northbound towards Gauteng now operational.
Officials say police have been working to disperse a crowd of protesters who have been barricading the road from the early hours of this morning.
It’s understood a group of demonstrators took the keys from truck drivers who were travelling on the route between KZN and Gauteng forcing them to block traffic.
Officials say at least two trucks have been set alight while others have been looted.
It’s not yet clear what sparked the protest.
The KZN road traffic inspectorate's Zinhle Mngomezulu Mali says police are monitoring the scene.
“The N3 north bound is now open for traffic so it’s safe for motorists driving to Johannesburg to drive there. However the south bound is still closed, we are still trying to open it.”
