N3 protest intensifies, roads closed off to traffic

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 near the Mooi River Toll Plaza has been closed to traffic due to a protest.

It’s understood a group of protesters have taken the keys from truck drivers who were travelling on the route between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng forcing them to block traffic.

Officials say at least two trucks have been set alight- while others have been looted.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate in KZN says the N3 and alternative routes; the R103 and the R52 have also been closed off, causing heavy congestion in the area.

Spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu Mali said, “We have been told two stories; South African drivers are protesting against foreign national drivers. The question is who burnt the trucks and who is looting? We are trying to get to the bottom of this.”