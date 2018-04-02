N3 between KZN, Gauteng hit by delays due to protest
The N3 toll Concession is warning there could be interruptions and traffic delays as a result.
JOHANNESBURG - There are reports of a protest near the Mooi River Toll Plaza.
The N3 toll Concession is warning there could be interruptions and traffic delays as a result.
The N3 route between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is one of the busiest during the Easter long weekend as thousands of motorists make their way home from the coast.
05h10 Please be aware of sporadic protest action currently taking place in vicinity of Mooi Plaza. Interruptions to traffic flow and delays may be experienced.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 2, 2018
RT* RT ThamiMzolo: TrafficSA EWNTraffic protest action (tires being burnt and rocks being thrown at cars) at the Mooi Plaza toll gate!— Gauteng PIG Spotter (@randpigspot) April 2, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Reports: ANC has secret business deal with Oppenheimers
-
NPA teams up with Dubai to recover millions from Estina scandal
-
SABC clears the air on Sakina Kamwendo incident
-
Two govt officials suspended for calling black co-worker ‘monkey’
-
Lotto results: Saturday 31 March 2018
-
Nkosi-Malobane calls on public transport operators to prioritise safety
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.