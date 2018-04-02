N3 between KZN, Gauteng hit by delays due to protest

The N3 toll Concession is warning there could be interruptions and traffic delays as a result.

JOHANNESBURG - There are reports of a protest near the Mooi River Toll Plaza.

The N3 route between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is one of the busiest during the Easter long weekend as thousands of motorists make their way home from the coast.

05h10 Please be aware of sporadic protest action currently taking place in vicinity of Mooi Plaza. Interruptions to traffic flow and delays may be experienced. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) April 2, 2018