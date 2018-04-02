Motorists could have licenses suspended for not paying e-tolls, DA warns

When AARTO Act comes into effect, a driver passing 12 gantries with an e-toll sign, could lose 12 points in one day and have their license suspended for a year.

JOHANNESBURG - The DA is warning the failure to pay e-tolls could eventually result in motorists having their licenses suspended once the demerit system comes into effect.

The opposition party says the nonpayment of e-tolls is not a traffic infringement but under the Administrative Adjunction Of Road Traffic Offences Act (AARTO) it instead counts as disobeying a road sign.

This means that when the AARTO Act comes into effect, a driver passing 12 gantries with an e-toll sign, could lose 12 points in one day and have their license suspended for a year.

The DA's Fred Nel said, “It would be an interesting legal case to test, we will get legal opinion on it.”