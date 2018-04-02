Madikizela-Mandela family says heartbroken by death but grateful for her life
The family says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed on at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg in the early hours of Monday following a long illness.
JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s family says although it is heartbroken by her passing, it is grateful for the gift of her life.
The family has confirmed the passing of the struggle stalwart.
The family says Madikizela-Mandela passed on at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg in the early hours of Monday following a long illness.
Reactions and condolences on social media have already started pouring in.
Deemed the Mother of The Nation for her role and resilience in the struggle against the apartheid government Madikizela-Mandela’s passing has sent shock waves throughout the country.
The stalwart had been in and out of the hospital for the past couple of months over an infection affecting her kidneys.
It says details of her memorial will be released soon.Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - Curated tweets by ewnreporter
