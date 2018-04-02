Gauteng officials visit Laudium sinkhole scene
Circulating pictures on social media show the sinkhole has grown to a size that poses a threat to surrounding residential areas.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Ismail Vadi, Tshwane Mayor, Solly Msimanga as well as the Gauteng Premier David Makhura have all arrived at the scene of a sinkhole on the R55 in Laudium.
MEC Ismail Vadi said: “The cavity is about 30 meters deep and about 35 metres in length and 25 metres in width. What is of concern is that the ground is still sinking further on the road. It will collapse further on the on the next two day so even those who are coming down to take photographs etc. should exercise extreme caution.”
Vadi says the dual carriage-way will be turned into a single-lane highway in order to maintain the flow of traffic.
“It’s a dual carriageway so we’ve closed one section completely. We have made the others into a single carriageway, so there is flow of traffic. The metro police will on standby all the time here for safety reasons. Also, our officials will be on standby an ongoing basis for the next two weeks.”
A team from @gpdrt led by Mr Victor Phala: Chief Director- Roads Maintenance showing Premier Makhura, MEC @ismailvadi, @CityTshwane Mayor @SollyMsimanga and other dignitaries the damage the sinkhole has caused. @MelitahMadiba @Koena_za pic.twitter.com/mocREIDOHc— Gauteng Transport (@gpdrt) April 2, 2018
