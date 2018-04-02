Ex-Guatemalan dictator Rios Montt dies, leaving bitter legacy

At the time of his death, his lawyer, Luis Rosales, announced Montt was again on trial for genocide for his role during the Cold War-era conflict.

GUATEMALA CITY - Former Guatemalan military dictator Efrain Rios Montt died at the age of 91 on Sunday, a bitterly divisive figure in the country’s long civil war who escaped a 2013 genocide conviction only to face renewed charges last year.

At the time of his death, which his lawyer, Luis Rosales, announced, Rios Montt was again on trial for genocide for his role during one of the bloodiest phases of the Cold War-era conflict that lasted from 1960 until 1996.

“He died facing justice,” tweeted Claudia Paz y Paz, a former Guatemalan attorney general who was instrumental in bringing charges against members of the military accused of committing atrocities during the civil war.

“Thank you to the survivors for their dignity and bravery. May it never happen again,” Paz y Paz added.

Ruling Guatemala from 1982 to 1983, Rios Montt was convicted in 2013 of genocide and crimes against humanity, to the relief of many victims’ families. Barely a week later, judges on the country’s top court threw out the sentence.

Rios Montt was buried in the afternoon at an upscale cemetery of Guatemala City known as La Villa de Guadalupe in a closed ceremony attended by military officials, close friends and relatives, including his daughter Zury and widow Teresa.

Zury, a conservative politician, gave a brief eulogy to her father, calling him “general of generals” and a “great political leader and an upstanding man” to applause and shouts of “Viva Rios Montt!” from mourners, broadcasts on local media showed.

A few protesters gathered outside the National Palace in a square in Guatemala City holding placards saying: “There will be no forgiveness.”

On the square, they painted in red letters: “Rios Montt genocidal killer the people do not forgive, do not forget.”

President Jimmy Morales, whose party has strong ties to the military, expressed his condolences to Rios Montt’s family in a brief statement. Other leaders on the right also paid their respects.

Former conservative President Alfonso Portillo, a party colleague of Rios Montt’s who was convicted of money laundering in 2014, said he had valued the retired general as a friend.

“I learnt a lot from him and his life is part of our history,” he said, noting the two also had their differences.