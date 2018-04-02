Education Dept welcomes alleged racist Parktown school teacher’s resignation

The teacher apparently went on a 45-minute rant in which he called an Indian pupil "Isis" and others monkeys.

JOHANNESBURG - The Education Department says its satisfied with the resignation of an alleged racist teacher at Parktown Boys High School in Johannesburg.

This follows reports that an art teacher labeled pupils who reported the school's former polo coach for alleged abuse and rape as “evil snitches”.

The teacher apparently went on a 45-minute rant in which he called an Indian pupil "Isis" and others monkeys.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says the department took the actions of the two teachers seriously.

“You can’t take the situation where learners where traumatized, to be traumatized further.”

Mabona says the other teacher accused of assaulting a pupil is still being investigated.

“An employee must be given the opportunity to be charged then respond.”

Following the claims of secondary victimisation the department says its MEC is studying an investigation report into nine other teachers.