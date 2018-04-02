Edgars store at Cresta Shopping Centre robbed

Four suspects entered the store and held employees at gunpoint and made off with mobile phones.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been an armed robbery at the Edgars store at the Cresta Shopping Centre this morning.

The police's Mavela Masondo said, “The suspects fired two shots as they were escaping but no one was injured. The suspects are still at large.”